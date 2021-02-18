More than 600 British Columbians tested positive for COVID-19 between Wednesday and Thursday.
That was a notable increase from the daily average of about 450 new cases that had been reported in recent weeks.
Almost 500 of the new cases were in the Lower Mainland, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said in a government release.
The “uptick in cases” underscored the importance of people continuing to abide by public health orders, Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix said in a joint statement.
“We remind everyone about the importance of using all of our layers of protection: maintaining a safe distance from others, washing our hands regularly, staying home when we are ill, using a mask in all public spaces and having robust COVID-19 safety plans in all businesses,” they said.
Of the 617 new cases, 17 were in the region served by Interior Health.
There are currently 4,348 active cases of COVID-19 in B.C., with 224 people being treated in hospital and the rest recovering at home.
B.C. had 348 cases between Sunday and Monday, and the average has been under 500 daily infections in the last month.
Henry and Dix also reported four more deaths, for a total of 1,321 fatalities in the province since the start of the pandemic.
They say that so far, the province has administered 180,691 doses of vaccine, nearly 30,000 of which are second shots.
“We all know what we need to do. Until we have widespread vaccine availability, these small steps make a big difference in helping to keep all of us safe,” they say in the statement.