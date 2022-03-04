One last counter-protest against a long-running anti-vax rally is planned for this Sunday in Penticton.
Organizers of the so-called Gratitude/Kindness Rally are asking participants to meet at the corner of Main Street and Duncan Avenue on the empty lot beside Wendy’s restaurant from 1-3 p.m.
This marks the third and final such rally.
“While we may go on hiatus, our voice will not be silent as Penticton knows that we are here,” said organizer Ajeet Brar in an email to supporters.
The first such counter-protest was staged Sunday, Feb. 20, near Cherry Lane Shopping Centre, where anti-vax demonstrators have gathered each week for more than a year. The counter-protest wrapped up early after interactions between the two sides.
Organizers looked to avoid similar confrontations by moving the counter-protest to a new spot about one kilometre away.