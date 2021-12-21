New provincial health orders will come into effect 11:59 p.m. tonight to try to slow the rapid spread of the Omicron variant of the COVID-19 virus and prevent B.C.’s health-care system being overwhelmed.
Bars, nightclubs, gyms, fitness centres and dance studios will be closed until Jan. 18.
All organized indoor gatherings, such as weddings and Christmas parties, must be
cancelled. Sports tournaments will also be cancelled.
Restaurants, pubs and cafes are still able to operate with a maximum of six people per table and space between the tables.
Concert, theatre, movie and sports venues will be limited to 50 per cent capacity, regardless of size, with masking and vaccination-checking.
Personal gatherings are limited to your household plus one other household or 10 guests, all vaccinated.
Non-urgent surgeries will be cancelled.
The government also announced an expansion of its vaccine booster program starting in January when large venues, such at the Vancouver Convention Centre, will become mass immunization sites.
Rapid COVID-19 testing will also be expanded next month with the expected arrival of 11 million tests from the federal government. The tests that are currently available will be distributed at long-term care facilities, among health-care workers and to rural, remote, Indigenous and vulnerable communities.
Last week, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry introduced restrictions that placed limits on the size of indoor personal gatherings, capped audience numbers in large venues, prohibited New Year’s Eve parties and kept indoor family gatherings to one household plus 10 vaccinated guests.
The Omicron variant is rapidly replacing the Delta version of the COVID-19 virus in the province, with a sharp increase in cases.
Health officials still don’t know the severity of illness resulting from Omicron, and what the impact will be on the health-care system.
Henry said Tuesday that the risk posed by Omicron is “fundamentally different” than other variants and it more easily infects those who are vaccinated or have had COVID-19.
“It is inevitable now that most of us in the province will be exposed at some point. The way this strain of the virus is being transmitted through communities across the province, it is very likely that all of us will have exposure to it over time.”
She acknowledged that the lockdowns are disappointing to many British Columbians.
“They say adversity introduces us to ourselves," said Henry. “Our storm with COVID-19 is not over.”