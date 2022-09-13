Upwards of 140 pickleball players from across B.C. are expected in Penticton this coming weekend for a fundraising tournament in support of the local branch of the Canadian Mental Health Association.
The action runs Friday through Sunday at the pickleball courts on South Main Street near the Penticton Seniors’ Drop-In centre and will feature men’s doubles, mixed doubles and ladies’ doubles.
“The Pickleball for Mental Health tournament is all about having fun and supporting mental health,” said Leah Schulting, executive director of the local CMHA branch, in a press release.
“The tournament is a celebration and support of mental health for all, with the goal bringing mental health to the forefront. Everyone is encouraged to come down to the courts this weekend and check out the fun activities. There will be pickleball on display, music, a food truck, raffles, silent auctions and lots of fun. Free admission for all.”
The event is part of a series of fundraisers staged by the CMHA in Penticton to help raise $50,000 for its programs, such as suicide prevention training, a meals service, running the Unity Clubhouse and mental health advocacy work. The agency has about $6,000 left to raise to meet its goal and hopes the tournament puts it over the top.