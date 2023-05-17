The Miss Penticton Ambassador Program is hosting its annual Speech and Talent presentation evening Thursday at the Cleland Community Theatre at 7 p.m..
For the past 76 years, young women in Penticton have had the opportunity to participate in the Miss Penticton program, a community-based self-development program that teaches young women in Grades 10-12 skills such as public speaking, interviewing, confidence, resume writing, online safety and other relevant topics.
As a part of the program, candidates present a speech and talent presentation.
This year’s seven candidates have been working on writing their speeches for the past several weeks and have a unique display of talents in their roster.
From speeches on role models and the importance of hobbies, to talents about robotics and archery, it’s going to be a fantastic show.
Tickets for Thursday’s event are $20 (cash or cheque) and available at the door.