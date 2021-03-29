Non-expiring dog tags are now available eight rural areas of the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen.
While the licences themselves will have to be renewed annually, the tags will be good for life. Area H (rural Princeton) is the only one not participating in the program.
“This amendment improves the convenience of renewing dog licences for residents,” RDOS hair Karla Kozakevich said in a press release.
“It is also an environmentally friendly alternative. Instead of having to affix a new tag and dispose of the old one, you can renew and pay for the licence online and keep the same tag.”
Dog licences are valid for a calendar year. Owners are responsible for ensuring their dog licences are current and paid in full, and licence holders will be provided reminder renewal notices.
In the event the tag is lost, damaged or destroyed, replacement tags are available for purchase.
For further information about animal and dog control regulations, or to apply for a dog licence, visit www.rdos.bc.ca