The Penticton Tune-Agers, a community choir and orchestra with more than 50 local singers and musicians, will be starting rehearsals again in early September under new director Kelsey Zachary.
People of all ages who are interested in joining them are invited to a meet-and-greet on Sept. 5, 10-11 a.m., at Penticton United Church, 696 Main St.
The choir and orchestra practise separately each week until concert time and then come together for the last few rehearsals. The choir practises on Tuesday mornings and the orchestra rehearses on Thursday mornings.
The Tune-Agers’ next concert date is Dec. 3 with details to come.