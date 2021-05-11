While officials have pledged public access won’t be affected by the District of Summerland selling a strip of land along Okanagan Lake to four adjacent property owners, some on council still aren’t comfortable with the plan.
The proposed deal, which was approved in principle at Monday’s council meeting by a 5-2 vote, would see four property owners on Landry Crescent pay the district a total of $104,000 for 225 square metres of land that will allow them to apply to the B.C. government to build docks. (By comparison, an NHL-sized rink covers an area of approximately 1,500 metres.)
Running over the land in question is the district-owned Gartrell Trail, a popular walking path around the edge of Okanagan Lake, access to which won’t be affected by the sale, according to Brad Dollevoet, the district’s director of development services.
“I can confirm, again, that the statutory right-of-way that’s currently on private property is what’s protecting Gartrell Trail right now and will remain in place to protect Gartrell Trail moving forward,” Dollevoet told council.
The owners of 2450-2590 Landry Cres. approached the district about a land sale after changes to provincial regulations in 2017 meant they were no longer eligible to apply to the B.C. government to legitimize two existing docks and build two new docks because the property immediately upland of the lake isn’t theirs.
Purchasing the land from the district would not only fix that problem, but also deposit $104,000 – a sum derived from an assessment prepared for the local government – into the public’s pocketbook, noted Coun. Richard Barkwill.
“There’s a statutory right-of-way there for the trail, the trail’s going to be on that statutory right-of-way, nothing’s going to change,” said Barkwill.
The public’s main concern, he continued, seems to be protecting the riparian area in question, “but there’s nothing in this that I can see is going to do any damage to the riparian area and nothing that’s going to assist in protecting the riparian area.
“It seems to be a totally neutral transaction, but it will give us $100,000 that we could use towards trail enhancement,” concluded Barkwill.
The opposing votes were cast by Couns. Erin Carlson and Doug Patan, both of whom noted they were uncomfortable with the idea of selling off public property.
“When this first came to us, I thought, ‘Big deal. It’s a walkway, you’re going to move it over six feet, everything’s going to still be the same,’” said Patan.
“But the more I think about it and with the correspondence we’ve received, there’s more passion in this Gartrell Trail than there was on anything I’ve seen come forward lately in Trout Creek – and not just from Trout Creek people, but from Summerland people in general.”
Notice of the district’s intention to sell the property and close it as a road – at least on paper – will be advertised publicly over the next two weeks before the issue goes back to council for a final vote May 25.