A total of $4,000 is up for grabs as the Agur Lake Camp Helicopter Ball Drop returns next month.
At 4 p.m. on June 11, a helicopter will drop numbered balls onto a target at Summerland Golf and Country Club.
Whoever owns the ball that lands closest to the target will win $2,500, while the runners-up will get $1,000 and $500, respectively.
Balls cost $10 each and can be purchased online at https://www.agurlakecamp.ca/helicopter-ball-drop.html.
All proceeds will to the Agur Lake Camp Society, which operates B.C.’s only barrier-free campground approximately 30 minutes west of Summerland.
“For most families in B.C., there are 1,700 campgrounds to choose from. For families accommodating a diverse ability, there is only one, and it’s right here in the Okanagan,” said organizers in a press release.