Tighter restrictions went into effect Friday in Oliver that limit non-agricultural users to watering their lawns and gardens just once a week.
Stage 3 restrictions permit odd-numbered properties to water on Wednesdays and even-numbered properties on Fridays.
Additional hand watering is permitted for gardens, threes and shrubs. Automatic sprinklers should be set to run between midnight and 7 a.m. on permitted days.
“Public works crews and bylaw enforcement are visiting properties who may be in violation of the water restrictions,” the town said in a press release.
“Non-compliant properties can be fined $250… with a $100 fee applied if water service has been turned off.”
Most of the B.C. Southern Interior is in a severe drought, according to the federal government’s monitoring program. The classification means “crop or pasture losses are likely, fire risk is very high, water shortages are common, and water restrictions are typically voluntary or mandated.”