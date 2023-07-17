Penticton and Vernon are among nine communities that are next in line for the roll-out of Car 40 programs later this year, according to an announcement Monday from the B.C. Ministry of Mental Health and Addictions.
The province gave the green light through a $3-million commitment to the Interior Health Authority and its brethren to get the new services up and running. (While known in some places as Car programs, the official name is now Mobile Integrated Crisis Response Teams).
The program, which is already in place in 10 larger cities, including Kelowna and Kamloops, pairs RCMP officers with mental-health nurses to defuse situations and direct people in crisis to help, rather than jail cells.
But expanding the program requires Interior Health to supply funding and staff, and that has required extensive lobbying on the part of city officials in Penticton and elsewhere.
Interior Health previously pegged the annual cost of the Car 40 program in Kamloops and Kelowna alone at $3 million. It operates in those cities 12 hours a day, seven days a week.
The timeline to launch the new services in Penticton and Vernon is uncertain – but short.
“The communities announced today have the policing resources (both human and financial) already confirmed, secured and ready to implement,” said the ministry in a separate statement Monday.
“Health authorities and police will work together and begin planning immediately to recruit staff and put services in place; it is anticipated that many of these communities will be able to recruit relatively quickly. The province looks forward to having more to say about the implementation of the teams in the near future.”
Penticton RCMP Supt. Brian Hunter told city council in March the Car 40 program would be a “game changer” for his detachment.
And the mayor confirmed Monday his team is ready to go.
“The city, RCMP and other local agencies have long advocated for this service as a way to allow people in mental health crisis to be treated with a greater level of care and concern and connect them with the assistance they need,” said Mayor Julius Bloomfield in a statement.
“Today’s announcement is not a silver bullet but rather a major step forward and we look forward to the details on how quickly the program can be in operation in Penticton. “We’re excited by the opportunity this partnership will provide and we’re ready to begin immediately.”
The other seven communities on Monday’s list were: Abbotsford, Port Coquitlam/Coquitlam, Burnaby, Chilliwack, Squamish, Prince Rupert and the Westshore.