In a city with a low vacancy rate and sky-high house prices, people were understandably surprised this year when elected officials killed a pair of proposed developments that would have created nearly 500 new homes.
First up was Vinterra, a proposed 300-home subdivision that would have been created from scratch on a 50-hectare swath of hillside at the foot of the Naramata Bench near the Campbell Mountain Landfill.
Council in February – just hours after a protest outside city hall – voted unanimously to stop the proposal in its tracks without even going to a public hearing.
“I really see this as an urban project that’s trying to move out into the country,” said Coun. Katie Robinson, who made the motion to turn down the project.
Opposition was organized by the Society for the Preservation of the Naramata Bench.
“I want to see affordable housing for people who work in the Penticton area – not urban sprawl and $1-million homes, which is not going to solve the problem,” said Rob Van Westen, a Naramata agriculturalist who spoke at the protest in advance of council’s decision.
Next up was Broadstreet Properties’ proposal to build a 150-unit rental apartment complex at 435 Green Ave. W., the 1.5-hectare estate that was once home to late Penticton businessman David Kampe.
Again, based on strong opposition from neighbours, council in May turned down the proposal.
Broadstreet Properties returned in July with a scaled-back plan featuring 130 units, but it too was rejected.
“I still believe that it’s too large for the area,” said Mayor John Vassilaki.
The tide finally turned in October, when council voted to rezone to 955 Timmins St. to allow construction of a 219-unit residential development on the 2.7-hectare site that was formerly home to Canwood Furniture, which shut down in 2008.
One of the main knocks against the site was its zoning for industrial use, because the 2019 update of the Official Community Plan speaks to a need for more industrial land in Penticton.
“I appreciate the concerns about the loss of industrial land, but I look at what is the highest and best use of land, and this land, well, it hasn’t been used for its highest and best use for some time,” said Coun. Julius Bloomfield.
Penticton had a 1% vacancy rate as of October 2020, the most recent period for which information is available from the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation. As of November, the benchmark sale price of a single-family home in the city was $698,000, according to the Association of Interior Realtors.