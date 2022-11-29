By MARK BRETT/Local Journalism Initiative
Movement, magic and more paved the way for Saturday’s successful 43rd annual Share-a-Smile Telethon Saturday for the OSNS Child and Youth Development Centre.
The organization’s most important fundraiser at Cherry Lane Shopping Centre brought in more than $100,000. Again this year the online auction was a big part of the overall total, chipping in an estimated $15,000.
“It’s just so great and I’m so glad we’re back here,” said OSNS executive director Manisha Willms during the early stages of the telethon, staged outside of Save On Foods. “It’s really something, there’s just so much energy.
“We feel so grateful, there’s so many aspects of the community that come together to put this day on. The performing groups and directors and the phone panels who take calls and make calls, it’s just so generous.”
Willms admitted there was just a little apprehension prior to the telethon’s start, this being the first one in public in several years.
“I think all of us are just emerging and trying to remember how we were in public spaces before the pandemic,” she said. “But it was so great and I think part of that is because we had the kids performing. We take the time to explain to them what their performances mean in terms of what we do at OSNS, so it really is about helping kids.”
The afternoon featured live music, dance and drama along with testimonials from parents of children who are, or have, received help at the centre.
Willms was again amazed at the number of people who came out to help or donate who had some connection to the centre.
“If you think about it, we see 1,600 kids a year so I guess it shouldn’t be too surprising that so many people say, ‘Oh I was there,’ or, ‘my son was there, my niece was there, my brother was there,’” she said.
Hosted by Chad Mielke, the afternoon kicked off with the Oliver Elementary School choir and also featured recording artist Beamer Wigley, who was once a client of the centre.
Other entertainment included Okanagan Dance Studios, the masked DJ FrySatSon (former OSNS chair Ryu Okayama) and others.
Willms also had special words of praise for those companies that donated to the auction.
“I know these businesses have been so heavily leaned upon by so many charities and everyone without hesitation participated,” she said.
Volunteers from a wide range of agencies and businesses donated their time on the phones to take calls and solicit donations from friends and families throughout the afternoon.
A variety of organizations were also scheduled on stage throughout the telethon to pass along large cheques to Willms.
OSNS clinicians were also at the shopping centre with exercises to help people understand the struggles some kids go through and how they can help.
Okanagan Hockey Academy team members were on scene helping Save On Foods customers take their groceries to the car in exchange for a donation to the telethon.
Overall Willms expressed her appreciation to the entire community for its ongoing support of what the centre does to provide the critical early-stage help to allow children to reach their full potential.
“There are a lot of hands out right now for sure and there are a lot of good causes and it’s just wonderful for us that there are people that hold the cause of paediatric rehabilitation in such high regard,” she said.