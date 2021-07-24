Violent crime involving strangers and burglaries are down in West Kelowna compared to 2020, police statistics show.
However, harassment charges are up, as are charges of violence within an ongoing relationship, and vehicle theft.
Between April and June, West Kelowna RCMP responded to 2,385 calls, up 3% from the same period in 2020.
Business and residential break-ins were both down 24%, to 23 offences, while violent crime involving strangers dropped 17%.
Charges of harassment and uttering threats rose 21%, vehicle thefts rose 53%, and violence in relationship charges rose 84%, to 125.
The information is contained in a report going Tuesday to West Kelowna city council.