A woman is dead after being struck by a vehicle Monday night in Cawston, and Mounties are appealing to the public for help piecing together what happened.
Police say the woman was hit while walking in traffic along the 1700 block of Highway 3 around 9:30 p.m.
“Upon arrival, it was learned that a 48-year-old woman from the South Okanagan was witnessed walking in the middle of the northbound lane, and subsequently struck by a passing vehicle. The woman was pronounced deceased at the scene,” said RCMP spokesman Cpl. James Grandy in a press release.
“There is no evidence of impaired operation of a motor vehicle.”
The matter remains under investigation by the RCMP and BC Coroners Service. Anyone who witnessed the crash or has more information is asked to call the Keremeos RCMP detachment at 250-499-5511.