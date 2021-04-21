When the pandemic hit a little over a year ago, area retirees and working people stepped up to ensure seniors could remain safely at home.
Volunteers delivered groceries and medications and soon after, weekly meals. They haven’t stopped.
“We simply couldn’t do it without our volunteers,” says Misty Douglas, coordinator, Seniors Services with the Seniors Wellness Society at OneSky Community Resources.
“Our volunteers are at the root of what we do. It’s their kindness, generosity and caring.”
Douglas says they are currently 77 active volunteers supporting seniors through Better at Home and the Safe Seniors initiative, a province-wide program that was quickly developed through the United Way to help seniors following the COVID outbreak.
More than 30 volunteers are getting their season ready with Cycling Without Age, which takes seniors for rides around the community in special trishaws to help folks enjoy fresh air and scenery.
It’s the day-to-day tasks volunteers have done for seniors that have helped so significantly during this tumultuous year of restrictions and isolation.
When the pandemic hit, program staff and volunteers quickly transitioned from closer-contact light housekeeping and transportation services to grocery shopping, prescription pick up and twice-weekly meal deliveries.
After a year, volunteers are still doing close to a dozen grocery deliveries each day. Ten volunteer drivers on Tuesday and 10 more on Thursday fan out around the community to drop off hot, nutritious meals prepared by partners at the Penticton Seniors’ Drop-In Centre Society.
“As our world changed, I looked for an opportunity to do something for others,” said Marg King, a regular meal-delivery driver. “As I am a senior myself, I had to consider something safe for me. Delivering meals and groceries seemed like a perfect solution.
“The chance to deliver food and keep others in their home safely really appealed to me. A huge highlight for me was being given a home-made thank-you card by one senior. She made my day and it makes me smile to look at it. I missed a week earlier in the season and when I returned, one gentleman said how happy he was to have me back. Does it get any better than that?”
As the pandemic continued, OneSky staff expanded a friendly calling program where volunteers connect with seniors for a phone chat to see how they’re doing.
For Dominique Gautier, making her regular phone calls gives her real enjoyment.
“I volunteer because I believe in giving back, I love doing something, not by obligation but by desire. The simplest of things can make the biggest difference to someone and if I have the means and the time to do it, I don't see why I wouldn't.
“People need help, or they want to connect, or they want to share a part of themselves, and I am happy to be there for them in whatever way I can. I love the stories they tell and the lessons they share. I like the perspective that seniors bring to everything, especially during the pandemic.”
“It’s just so impressive to know that at the end of the day, good-hearted, kind souls want to connect and help in their community,” Douglas said.
“We have volunteers drive in from OK Falls, Summerland and Naramata to help with groceries and other tasks.”
Trina Murray volunteers to help teach her daughter kindness and giving: “I volunteer because I know how lonely feels and I hate to think of elderly people out there by themselves when the days are so long,” said Murray, a regular meal-delivery driver.
“I also enjoy being a positive role model for my 10-year-old daughter — teaching her kindness, and that we always have time to give to someone in need.”
Of the 77 active volunteers, 44 are 65 years and older while 33 are 64 years and younger. The youngest volunteer is 18, a recent school graduate who is doing some online learning and helps with deliveries.
Douglas said volunteers often identify areas of interest, like telephone visits, and how much time they have to offer. Some volunteers are more flexible and can step in to do more spontaneous tasks while others like a regular commitment they can plan around.
“We try to ensure people don’t get burned out,” Douglas adds. “It’s important for volunteers to be able to say no, to set boundaries and to take time away.”
As spring weather sets in, seniors in their own homes have sought volunteer help with light garden tasks like bush pruning and yard clean up as well as minor home repairs and in one case, outdoor-furniture assembly so the senior could enjoy being in her garden.
“What would we do without the help of volunteers?” asks Myrna Tischer, Team Lead for senior services at Better at Home, a program of OneSky Community Resources and a partner with the provincial government’s Safe Seniors, Strong Communities.
“They are the selfless people who are the backbone of a caring community - the kind of supportive community that works together to build a sense of belonging.
“Hats off to all the wonderful volunteers who stepped up to help us make life a bit easier for seniors during this past year and continue to assist us in the work we do. Whether helping to deliver groceries or hot meals, keeping seniors connected through a weekly friendly phone visit or stuffing envelopes for our monthly newsletter, every volunteer hour helps us do more of the small things that make a big difference when people are isolated at home.”
If you would like to volunteer to help local seniors or if you are a senior who would like to have a friendly phone chat with someone, call the OneSky staff at 250.487.7455 Ext. 113 or 250-487-3376 for more information.