The fire dispatch centre for the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen received the following calls:
Wednesday
7:28 a.m. Comox Street, Penticton. Medical first response.
8:03 a.m. Yorkton Avenue, Penticton. Alarm.
8:57 a.m. Wiltse Boulevard, Penticton. Alarm.
9:55 a.m. Highway 97, Summerland. Motor-vehicle incident.
1:51 p.m. Cement Street, Princeton. Burning complaint.
3:16 p.m. Lakehill Road, Kaleden. Public service.
3:24 p.m. Highway 3, Keremeos. Alarm.
3:28 p.m. Carmi Avenue, Penticton. Alarm.
4:38 p.m. Martin Street, Penticton. Medical first response.
6:29 p.m. Barten Place, Okanagan Falls. Medical first response.
6:48 p.m. 146th Avenue, Osoyoos. Minor fire.
7:09 p.m. Naramata Road, Naramata. Motor-vehicle incident.
8:19 p.m. Fairview Road, Penticton. Medical first response.
9:37 p.m. Lakeshore Drive, Penticton. Alarm.
10:05 p.m. Victoria Road, Summerland. Motor-vehicle incident.
Thursday
4:11 p.m. Main Street, Penticton. Minor fire.