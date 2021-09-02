The fire dispatch centre for the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen received the following calls:

Wednesday

7:28 a.m. Comox Street, Penticton. Medical first response.

8:03 a.m. Yorkton Avenue, Penticton. Alarm.

8:57 a.m. Wiltse Boulevard, Penticton. Alarm.

9:55 a.m. Highway 97, Summerland. Motor-vehicle incident.

1:51 p.m. Cement Street, Princeton. Burning complaint.

3:16 p.m. Lakehill Road, Kaleden. Public service.

3:24 p.m. Highway 3, Keremeos. Alarm.

3:28 p.m. Carmi Avenue, Penticton. Alarm.

4:38 p.m. Martin Street, Penticton. Medical first response.

6:29 p.m. Barten Place, Okanagan Falls. Medical first response.

6:48 p.m. 146th Avenue, Osoyoos. Minor fire.

7:09 p.m. Naramata Road, Naramata. Motor-vehicle incident.

8:19 p.m. Fairview Road, Penticton. Medical first response.

9:37 p.m. Lakeshore Drive, Penticton. Alarm.

10:05 p.m. Victoria Road, Summerland. Motor-vehicle incident.

Thursday

4:11 p.m. Main Street, Penticton. Minor fire.