Penticton residents are now limited to watering their lawns just twice per week.
The city announced Thursday it has moved to Stage 2 outdoor watering restrictions in response to drought-like conditions.
That means odd-numbered street addresses may water on Tuesdays and Saturdays only, and even-numbered street addresses may water on Wednesdays and Sundays only.
Residents of townhouses and condominiums should go by their street address, while residents of mobile home parks should do the opposite and go by their unit numbers.
Automatic irrigation is permitted to run from 12:01 a.m. to 6 a.m. only on designated days. Manual irrigation is permitted to run from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. only on designated days.
Michael Firlotte, the city’s water quality supervisor, said in a press release the goal of Stage 2 restrictions is to cut total usage by 20%.
Stage 3 restrictions, which are aimed at cutting use by 50% in response to “extreme drought” conditions, would limit outdoor watering to just once per week.