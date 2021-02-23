Rumours of police having a suspect in custody in relation to the Feb. 15 hit-and-run accident at the corner of Winnipeg Street and Nanaimo Ave. W. appear to be just that — rumours.
Nobody was in Penticton court, Monday, on charges related to a hit-and-run accident.
While walking at a crosswalk, Ned Catroppa, 67, was struck and killed by a driver shortly before 8 p.m. The driver fled the scene.
Police remain tight-lipped, perhaps for fear of compromising the investigation.
Penticton RCMP have not made a formalized announcement as of Tuesday, Feb. 23 at 3:30 p.m.
Last Thursday, a downtown business believes it may have images of the suspect vehicle taken from security cameras.
The intersection in question is near the Penticton Herald office, Revenue Canada and Cherry Park Retirement Residence.
If you witnessed the incident, or have any other information, you’re asked to call the Penticton RCMP at 250-492-4300 and quote file No. 2021-2374. You may also call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-9477.