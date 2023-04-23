A fire broke out in the industrial area of the Penticton Indian Reserve on Green Mountain Road shortly after 4 p.m. on Sunday, April 23, 2023.
Smoke from the fire, not far from the Channel Parkway and the gas station, is clearly visible in most of Penticton.
The fire is believed to have started in a storage container although this has not been confirmed. The investigation is ongoing.
Emergency personnel, including seven firefighters plus BC Hydro, are on the scene. The road to and from the reservation is closed.
No further details were available at the time of this post.
