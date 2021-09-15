Penticton-born broadcast journalist Neetu Garcha, now of Global BC, is one of 48 journalists up for a 2021 Webster Award.
Garcha is nominated in the category of excellence in diversity and inclusion reporting for her coverage of Indian farmers’ protests.
The Webster awards are considered the highest accolade presented annually to journalists in the province. Jack Webster (1918-1999) was known as “the king of the Vancouver airwaves.”
Other nominees from the South Okanagan include Don Urquhart of the Oliver Times-Chronicle for excellence in feature/enterprise reporting (print-online) for his coverage of “COVID-19 and the impact on elder care in B.C.”
Former Penticton resident April Lawrence of CHEK News in Victoria is nominated in the excellence in feature enterprise reporting (TV) for the feature, “Our Youngest Victims: How B.C.’s opioid crisis is killing children.”
Dustin Godfrey, who previously worked as a print journalist in Penticton at the Western News, is a finalist in the excellence in community reporting category (print-online) for his piece “The Last Pin Topples” that first appeared in Burnaby Now.
A nine-person news team from Castanet is nominated for best breaking news reporting (print-online) for coverage of this summer’s Christie Mountain Fire.
There are three finalists in each of the 16 categories.
Winners will be announced Nov. 3.