Conservative MP Dan Albas is calling on the federal government to reverse increases in Canadian Pension Plan contributions for 2022.
Cancelling increases to CPP and EI contributions would put nearly $700 million to Canadians’ pockets this year, Albas, MP for Central Okanagan-Similkameen-Nicola, saidin a Conservative Party press release on Monday.
“As soon as January paycheques started getting deposited into my constituents’ accounts, my phone started to ring as people noticed getting smaller deposits. They weren’t being paid less; they were receiving less,” said Albas, citing rising inflation as a reason not to raise taxes right now.
The CPP increase is part of a multi-year plan approved by provinces and the federal government five years ago to boost retirement benefits through the public plan by increasing contributions over time. The increases started in 2019.
EI premiums went up this year as well after a two-year freeze.