Suspected drug overdoses killed 17 people in Penticton last year, according to fresh data released this week by the BC Coroners Service.
The city’s death toll declined from 21 in 2019, but rose from 16 in 2018.
Penticton fared better than other Okanagan communities last year, with suspected drug overdoses claiming 29 lives in Vernon and 62 in Kelowna. There were single deaths recorded in Summerland and in the Oliver-Osoyoos area, respectively.
Across B.C. in 2020, 1,716 people lost their lives due to suspected drug overdose, the worst year on record, and up 74% from the 984 such fatalities recorded in 2019. Fentanyl, a potent synthetic opioid, was detected in 85% of victims.
More people died of illegal drug overdoses last year in B.C. than from car crashes, suicides, murders, and prescription drug causes, combined.
"The impacts of COVID-19 highlighted the immensely precarious situation of those experiencing problematic substance use in our province," chief coroner Lisa Lapointe said in a press release.