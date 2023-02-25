Members of the Naramata Community Choir and Penticton Concert Band are joining forces for a special concert.
“Dreams of Flight and Sky,” is set to be performed Saturday, March 18, 7 p.m. at the Penticton United Church.
“Join us for a delightful and epic evening of music and song. The Naramata Community Choir under the direction of Justin Glibbery and the Penticton Concert Band under the direction of Dave Brunelle have each prepared an exciting set of works to perform for you,” said organizers in a press release.
“To conclude the concert, all musicians and choral members will be collaborating on a few epic and cinematic works written by Christopher Tin, including “Baba Yetu” (for the game Civilization IV) and “Sogno Di Volare,” or the “Dream of Flight,” for the game Civilization VI. Also sure to move you will be another cinematic choir and concert band piece called “Walking to the Sky” by Vancouver-based composer Robert Buckley.
Tickets cost $15 for adults and $5 for kids and will be available at the door.