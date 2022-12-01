Thursday, December 1
• Today is the first day of December and 335th day of 2022
• FIFA World Cup of soccer, Canada vs Morocco, 7 a.m. (PT)
• Juno Award-winning jazz pianist Michael Kaeshammer in concert, Frank Venables Theatre in Oliver, 7:30 p.m., $32, purchase online: venablestheatre.ca
• Regional District Okanagan Similkameen board meets, 101 Martin Street, sessions begin at 9 a.m., to view agenda: rdos.bc.ca
• Second week: Cat’s Paw Productions presents “The Rocky Horror Show,” Tempest Theatre, 125 Eckhardt Ave. E., 7 p.m., $30 plus tax, purchase online: catspawproductionssociety.com
• Many Hats Theatre Co. presents “The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (abridged) (revised) (again),” The Cannery Stage, 7:30 p.m., for tickets: eventbrite.ca
• Tony D., The Dream Café, 8 p.m. (doors open at 6 p.m.), $30, visit: thedreamcafe.ca
Friday, December 2
• Barenaked Ladies Hometown Holidays tour, South Okanagan Events Centre, 7 p.m., tickets start at $49 plus tax and service charge, for tickets: valleyfirsttix.ca
• Osoyoos Christmas Lite-Up, Kiwanis Toys for Tots to Teens breakfast at Smittys for the Share the Christmas Spirit Program, bring an unwrapped toy or cash donation for a free breakfast; Lite-Up celebration at pedestrian plaza off Main Street, 4-8 p.m.; featuring food trucks, Christmas market, music, licensed event; parade on Main Street, 6:30 p.m., bonfire on Gyro Beach with live music, hot dogs and hot chocolate by donation, Christmas carols, 7 p.m.
• 2nd annual Naramata Slow Christmas Market, in Naramata village, 5-8 p.m., a European-inspired holiday market, music, fire pit, locally-made treats and artisans
• Cat’s Paw Productions presents Richard O’Brien’s “The Rocky Horror Show,” Tempest Theatre, 125 Eckhardt Ave. E., 7 p.m., $30 plus tax, purchase online: catspawproductionssociety.com
• Final session: Baby Songs and Rhymes, Penticton Public Library, ages infant to 15 months, 1:30-2:30 p.m.
• Toddler Time, ages 15 months to three years, Penticton Public Library, 10-10:30 a.m.
• Many Hats Theatre Co. presents “The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (abridged) (revised) (again),” The Cannery Stage, 7:30 p.m., for tickets: Eventbrite.ca
• Winter Exhibitions at the PDCAC Galleries in The Leir House, 10:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Wednesdays through Saturdays
• Three Sisters Winery, open house in recognition of Naramata Winter Market, 4-8 p.m., featuring art and crafted products by Art of Marina, accompanied by local snacks, tasting room open at 11 a.m.
• Loon Town with special guest Lucas Penner, The Dream Café, 8 p.m. (doors open at 6 p.m.), $15, visit: thedreamcafe.ca
• Route 97 Culture Road Trips presents Juno Award-winning Indigenous musician William Prince in concert, Cleland Community Centre, 7 p.m., $32
• Light Up the Arts, George Ryga Arts & Cultural Centre, 9525 Wharton Street, Summerland, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Mondays through Saturdays, presented by Summerland Community Arts Council
• Penticton Senior’s Centre, mat yoga, 9 a.m., Mah Jong int., 1 p.m.
• Penticton Elks Lodge, fish and chips, 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.
• Light Up the Vines, Summerland’s Bottleneck Drive, 3-7 p.m.
• Karaoke, Barley Mill Pub, 8:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m.
• Fish and chips, Royal Canadian Legion Branch No. 40, 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., karaoke with Candi, 6:30 p.m.-close
• First Friday, featuring electronic artist “Fri Sat Sun,” Penticton Art Gallery, 7:30 p.m., free, coffee, tea, hot chocolate by donation
• Fraternal Order of Eagles No. 4281, Friday night dinner, 5-7 p.m., all proceeds to local charity
• Merry Christmas from the City of Penticton, two hours free for street parking meters every Friday and Saturday in December (parking is always free on Sundays)
• Now playing at Landmark Cinemas: “Elf,” (G, 2003, 98 minutes); “Top Gun: Maverick,” (PG, 134 minutes); “Violent Night,” (14A, 112 minutes); “Bones and All,” (14A, 131 minutes); “Devotion,” (PG, 139 minutes); “Strange World,” (G, 102 minutes); “The Menu,” (1A, 107 minutes); “She Said,” (PG, 129 minutes); “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” (PG, 161 minutes); for showtimes and tickets: landmarkcinemas.com/ showtimes/penticton
Saturday, December 3
• Penticton Santa Claus Parade, Main Street (White Ave. to Lakeshore Drive), 4:30 p.m., dress warm
• The History of Music, family showtime, Frank Venables Theatre, Oliver, 4 p.m., $5
• Tim Hortons Teddy Bear Toss, BCHL junior A hockey, West Kelowna Warriors at Penticton Vees, South Okanagan Events Centre, 7 p.m. (rescheduled time), bring a new or gently-used stuffed toy to toss onto the ice following the Vees’ first goal, for tickets: valleyfirsttix.ca
• Osoyoos Christmas Lite-Up, photos with Santa at Campo Marina, 8-11 a.m.; Kiwanis Christmas Craft Fair at Legion hall, 9 a.m.-2 p.m.; Osoyoos Artisan Christmas market, pedestrian plaza off Main Street, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.
• Rock n’ Roll Christmas parade in Keremeos, parade at 4 p.m.; activities to follow at the Similkameen Rec Centre from 5-8 p.m. including turkey curling, basketball, artists, bowling, music tributes to Elvis and KISS and more. Plus: Winter Wonderland Toy Drive at Subway and CanCo, 2-8 p.m. with local RCMP, the local Keremeos Fire Department and a visit by Santa and Mrs. Claus
• Book signing, “Long Time Dead,” by Susan McIver, Coles Book Store in Cherry Lane Shopping Centre, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
• Light Up the Vines, Summerland’s Bottleneck Drive, 3-7 p.m.
• 5th annual Maker’s Market, Penticton United Church, 696 Main Street, 9:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., $1 and children are free, home baking, preserves, handmade local crafts
• “Holid-rag” Extravaganza draw and burlesque winter show, with Freida Whales, Slackwater Brewing, 10:30 a.m., tickets start at $22.23, visit: Eventbrite.ca
• Closing Night: Cat’s Paw Productions presents Richard O’Brien’s “The Rocky Horror Show,” Tempest Theatre, 125 Eckhardt Ave. E., 7 and 10:30 p.m., $30 for tickets: catspawproductionssociety.com
• Lego Club at Penticton Public Library, 11 a.m.-noon, ages 5 and up (ages 5-7 must be accompanied by an adult), complete different challenges
• Comedy night with stand-up Jordan Strauss along with his special guests, The Dream Café, 8 p.m. (doors open at 7 p.m.), $15, for tickets: thedreamcafe.ca
• Royal Canadian Legion Branch No. 40, meat draw, 2 p.m.
• The Spirit of Christmas concert, Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, 1370 Church Street, 7 p.m. with Elizabeth Tribe, Dennis Nordlund and Meredith Allen, $20, proceeds for local families in need
• Many Hats Theatre Co. presents “The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (abridged) (revised) (again),” The Cannery Stage, 7:30 p.m., with Eric Hanston, Pete MacLeod and Vance Potter, directed by Andrew Knudsen, to purchase tickets: eventbrite.ca
• Community clothing drive and swap, Queen’s Park Elementary School, 330 Power Street, 9 a.m.-noon
• 2nd annual Osoyoos Jingle Bell Run, Sonora Community Centre, 9:30 a.m. check-in, run begins at 10 a.m., a 3 km fun run, walk or roll and a 5 km competitive run, $20 (adults) and $5 (kids), includes a finishing treat, event shirt, hot drinks and hotdogs, register: osoyoos.ca
• Penticton Senior’s Centre, chair dance, 9 a.m., EZ line dancing, 11 a.m.
• Penticton Elks Lodge, drop-in cribbage, 10 a.m., IGA meat draw, 4 p.m., roast beef dinner, 5:30 p.m., entertainment with Kyle Anderson, 6:30 p.m.
• Outdoor winter market, District Wine Village in Oliver, noon-4 p.m.
• Karaoke, The Barley Mill Pub, 8:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m.
• Fraternal Order of Eagles: burgers and fries, noon-4 p.m., Eagle races, 4 p.m.
• Catholic Women’s League annual Christmas Fiesta, Christ the King Catholic Church, 6044 Spartan Street in Oliver, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., home baking, crafts, woodworking, knitting, sewing, produce, unique gifts
• Loops, The Next Single B.C. tour, Highway 97 Brewery, 7 p.m., $10 in advance, $15 at the door, winners of best band by readers of Kamloops This Week
• Breakfast With Santa, Oliver Community Hall, 6359 Park Drive, 9-11:30 a.m., $7 per child, tickets available from Oliver Parks and Recreation, adults by donation, includes photo booth with Santa, Crafty Kids station
• Special matinee at Landmark Cinemas: “Dr. Seuss The Grinch,” (2018, G, 85 minutes), Saturday and Sunday only, 1:30 p.m.
Sunday, December 4
• “Together Again,” presented by Penticton Tune-Agers choir and orchestra, led by director Nick Kelly, Penticton United Church, 2:30 p.m., $15 or $5 for ages 12 and under, available in advance from the church office, Dragon’s Den on Front Street and Tune-Ager members
• Time for Your Check-up, fun hockey game, Penticton Upper Dek Vees vs The Doctors, South Okanagan Events Centre (OHA training centre), 7 p.m., by donation, free Tim Hortons coffee and doughnuts
• 18th annual Animal Lifeline Emergency Response Team Cookie Walk, Penticton Lakeside Resort, 10 a.m. until they’re sold out, more than 50 Okanagan bakers participating, $10 per pound
• Blues guitarist Jesse Roper, The Dream Café, 8 p.m., $30, visit: thedreamcafe.ca
• Many Hats Theatre Co. presents “The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (abridged) (revised) (again),” The Cannery Stage, 2 p.m., tickets are $28 and $25, for tickets visit: eventbrite.ca
• The Big Country Showcase, Peachland’s 50+ Activity Centre, featuring Ian Stewart, Kelly David, Dave Favell, Heather Davis, Bob Bachfold and special guests Pam Ferens and Marty Edwards, 2-4:30 p.m., $15 at the door
• South Okanagan Concert Society presents Christmas with Buzz Brass, five-piece ensemble in concert, Frank Venables Theatre in Oliver, $29, purchase online: venablestheatre.ca
• Rotary Club of Penticton charity meat draw, The Barley Mill, 1:30, 2:15, 3 p.m., 13 chances to win plus losers’ draw
• Elks Lodge, breakfast, 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Grimms meat draw, 2 p.m.
• Fraternal Order of Eagles No. 4281, pool, 12:30 p.m., meat draw 4 p.m.
• Three-ball pool tournament, Royal Canadian Legion Branch No. 40, 2 p.m.
• Special matinee at Landmark Cinemas: “Dr. Seuss The Grinch,” (2018, G, 85 minutes), Saturday and Sunday only, 1:30 p.m.
Monday, December 5
• Distance photos with Santa, Cherry Lane Shopping Centre, Monday through Saturday, 3:30-7 p.m., by donation to the OSNS Child & Youth Development Centre
• Okanagan College Speakers Series, Jim Pattison Centre of Excellence, Okanagan College, 7 p.m., “The Role of Community Development in Responding to Housing and Homelessness,” with Jamie Lloyd-Smith, admission is by donation for students in need
• Bingo, Summerland Community Centre, 9710 Brown Street, 1-4 p.m., doors open at noon, progressive jackpots, bistro available
• Penticton Senior’s Centre, mat yoga, 9 a.m., duplicate bridge, 10 a.m.
• Pub Dart League, various venues in Penticton, 6:30 p.m.
• American cribbage, Penticton Elks Lodge, 7 p.m.
• Special screening: “Baking All the Way,” (G, 95 minutes); Landmark Cinemas, 6:50 p.m., one show only
Tuesday, December 6
• Penticton city council meets, City Hall, sessions begin at 1 and 6 p.m., to watch the meeting live or view the agenda package: penticton.ca
• Osoyoos Town Council, special open budget, capital plan meeting, Town Hall, 7 p.m.
• Brown Bag Lecture Series, “Long Time Dead: A Very Cold Case in the Family,” presented by Susan McIver, Penticton Museum Auditorium, 785 Main Street, noon-1 p.m., McIver is a published author and frequent contributor to The Penticton Herald, by suggested donation of $2, tea and coffee available
• Open Mic with Tristan Teele, The Barley Mill Pub, 7:30 p.m., acoustic guitar and mics provided
• Penticton Senior’s Centre, chair dance, 10 a.m., Tuesday lunch special, 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., imp. Line dance, 1 p.m.
• Dart Dolls, Royal Canadian Legion Branch No. 40, 1 p.m.,
Wednesday, December 7
• En’owkin Centre Syilx Members Artisans Craft Week, En’Owkin Gathering Space, 154 En’Owkin Trail, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
• Karaoke, The Barley Mill Pub, 8:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m.
• Penticton Senior’s Centre, Alzheimer’s presentation, 10 a.m., beginner line dance, 1 p.m.
• Winter exhibitions at the PDCAC Galleries, The Leir House, 220 Manor Park Ave., Wednesday through Saturdays, 10:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. until Jan. 7
• Canasta, Royal Canadian Legion Branch No. 40, 1 p.m.
Thursday, December 8
• Toys for Tots to Teens, Penticton Secondary School (Pen-Hi), 7-11 a.m., receive a free hot breakfast and enjoy entertainment inside the school in exchange for a new, unwrapped toy (gifts are also needed for teenagers), drive-thru drop-offs also welcome
• Final weekend: Many Hats Theatre Co. presents “The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (abridged) (revised) (again),” The Cannery Stage, 7:30 p.m.
• En’owkin Centre Syilx Members Artisans Craft Week, En’Owkin Gathering Space, 154 En’Owkin Trail, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
• Penticton Senior’s Centre, Spanish conversations, 10 a.m., bingo, 1 p.m., crafts, 1 p.m.
• Dart Dolls, Royal Canadian Legion Branch No. 40, 1 p.m.
• Special screening: “Smyrna,” (Greek with English subtitles), Landmark Cinemas 7, 135 minutes, 7 p.m., one show only
