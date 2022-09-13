Police say no one was hurt when a logging truck entered Skaha Lake early Tuesday at the south end of the Channel Parkway in Penticton, but motorists should be prepared for delays while repair work takes place.
The truck crashed through a guardrail at the intersection of Channel Parkway and Highway 97 and plunged into the water below around 1:30 a.m.
As of 7 a.m., the truck was still in the water with its running lights and trailer visible.
“There were no injuries and alcohol and speed did not play a role in the collision,” said Penticton RCMP spokesman Const. Dayne Lyons in a press release,
“The intersection will see various levels of disruption throughout the day as bridge and traffic lights are repaired, and as the logging truck is investigated and removed. Please follow the directions of flaggers and pay extra care when travelling through the intersection.”
Four-way stop rules will be in effect at the intersection until further notice.
More to come.