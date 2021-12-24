Editor’s note: Our countdown of the top 10 news stories of 2021 continues today with No. 5. The top news story of 2021 will be revealed Dec. 31
Here’s the bright side: Social services in Penticton are finally getting the attention they deserve.
On the not-so-bright side, that attention has mostly resulted from problems surrounding those services as the opioid crisis, crime and the pandemic push the community to its limits.
The main event of 2021 was a lengthy feud between the City of Penticton and BC Housing over siting of the old Victory Church homeless shelter at 352 Winnipeg St.
Located steps away from two seniors’ residences and apartment buildings, the shelter was originally permitted by the city to operate until March 31, 2021, on an emergency basis due to COVID-19 reducing shelter capacity elsewhere.
After council voted unanimously in March not to extend the shelter’s permit for another year based on public concerns, Housing Minister David Eby mused about sending 1,000 tents and sleeping bags to serve the homeless camp he suggested could result from the shelter’s closure.
“I think that’s the most outrageous thing a minister of the Crown has ever said,” Mayor John Vassilaki replied in a separate interview.
“To threaten a community and fear-monger – because that’s exactly what he’s doing – in a community where the majority of the population is seniors is outrageous and inconsiderate of the citizens of the city of Penticton.”
Eby later invoked provincial powers – known as paramountcy – to keep the facility open in contravention of the local zoning bylaw.
Council responded in April by authorizing city staff to spend up to $300,000 on a lawsuit to fight the province’s invocation of paramountcy, and a petition was filed in July in B.C. Supreme Court.
Along the way, council penned open letters to Premier John Horgan and other municipal leaders seeking support for its fight against what it viewed as the province’s heavy-handed approach.
The fight ended in a draw Dec. 15, when BC Housing announced it will build a new, permanent 42-bed shelter at the Compass House site at 1706 Main St and the city announced it would withdraw its lawsuit.
The other major fight ended in a decisive victory for Interior Health, which drew the ire of the community by pulling $500,000 in annual funding for Pathways Addictions Resource Services, which for years provided counselling to people across the region who were struggling with addictions.
Interior Health took the services in-house and refused repeated calls to restore Pathways’ funding, while shrugging off public concerns about the changes.
At council’s July 20 meeting, Interior Health official Carl Meadows admitted that only about 10% of Pathways’ 1,000 clients had registered for the new service.
“What happened to the other 900?” asked Mayor Vassilaki.
“I can’t answer that,” replied Meadows, who also admitted he never set foot inside the Pathways office before pulling funding.
Pathways has since switched to a fee-for-service model to stay alive and is seeking a federal grant to open a daytox facility.
While there was plenty of talk among Penticton city councillors regarding the potential for local taxpayers to fund Pathways, elected officials included just a $10,000 grant in the 2022 budget.