During National Volunteer Week, the Animal Lifeline Emergency Response Team will feature an ALERT volunteer on their public Facebook page as a “Goodnight” post.
“We are so very pleased to let you know about Penticton volunteer, Louise Hivon. Louise works in operations and during non-disaster times she has spearheaded our recycling fundraiser, collecting bottles from anybody and everybody. This has proven to be invaluable to ALERT because of all the cancelled fundraisers we've had due to the pandemic,” ALERT dierctor of operations Deborah McBride said in a media release.
Additionally, Hivon is the volunteer who collects the Nature’s Fare till receipts from shoppers. A few times a year, they are redeemed for a 3% payout.
Hivon is behind the counter at Home Hardware in Penticton and always greeting everybody with a smile. She's a great representative of the organization.
ALERT is still seeking new members and is continuing training in small classes throughout the pandemic. As well, ALERT is seeking foster homes for cats, dogs, horses and other livestock. If this is something that interests you, please reach out via email to info@alertcanada.org