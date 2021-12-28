Tuesday, Dec. 28
• From Red Deer, Alta: IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship, Team Canada vs Austria, 4 p.m. (PT, TSN)
• Penticton Senior’s Drop-In Centre, Tuesday Lunch Special, 11:30 a.m., $8 (includes tea or coffee), also: imp. Line dance, 1 p.m.
• Cascades Casino open, daily 10 a.m. - midnight; Friday and Saturdays until 2 a.m.
• Now showing at the Penticton Art Gallery: “Under 500 Exhibition & Sale,” showcasing hundreds of works of art created by artists from across the province for $500 or less, runs until Jan. 8
• The Dart Dolls play at the Royal Canadian Legion Branch No. 40, 11 a.m.
• Hoodoo Adventures open daily: comfort and mountain bikes, e-bikes, kayak & canoes, stand-up paddle boards, climbing gym, visit: hoodooadventures.ca
• Seniors 55 and over are invited play pool, billiards and snooker at the Penticton Seniors Drop-In Centre at 2965 South Main Street weekdays from 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.. Three pool tables and one snooker table are available. Free instruction for beginners, everyone welcome. For details call: 250-493-2111
• Now playing at Penticton’s Landmark Cinemas 7: “The King’s Man,” (14A, 131 minutes); “The Matrix Resurrections,” PG, 148 minutes); “Spiderman: No Way Home,” (PG, 150 minutes); “Sing 2,” (G, 110 minutes); “Nightmare Alley,” (14A, 150 minutes); “West Side Story,” (PG, 156 minutes), for showtimes and to purchase tickets: landmarkcinemas. com/showtimes/penticton
Wednesday, Dec. 29
• From Edmonton: IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship, Team Canada vs Germany, 4 p.m. (PT, TSN).
• KIJHL junior hockey, Kelowna Chiefs at Osoyoos Coyotes, 7:35 p.m. at The Sun Bowl
• BCHL junior A hockey, Penticton Vees at West Kelowna Warriors, 7 p.m. at Royal LePage Place in West Kelowna
• Penticton Senior’s Drop-In Centre, chair yoga (mat required), 9 a.m., cribbage, 1 p.m.
• Now playing at the Oliver Theatre: “Resident Evil,” Wednesday and Thursday only.
Thursday, Dec. 30
• Penticton Senior’s Drop-In Centre, writing, 10 a.m., bingo, 1 p.m. (doors open at 11 a.m.), computer appointments, 1-3 p.m.
• Down the Rabbit Hole & Ornamented II at Leir House Cultural Centre, free, 11 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.
• Trivia and tacos Thursday at Barley Mill Brew Pub, 7-9 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 31
• From Edmonton: IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship, Team Canada vs Finland, 4 p.m. (PT, TSN).
• BCHL junior A hockey, West Kelowna Warriors at Penticton Vees, 7 p.m., South Okanagan Events Centre, to purchase tickets: valleyfirsttix.ca
• Free parking and transit in Downtown Penticton, Fridays and Saturdays in December
• Great Gatsby New Year’s at the Hooded Merganser, dinner and live music from Rain City Six, 6:30 p.m., $99, formal attire recommended
• New Year’s Eve at The Cellar Winte Bar and Kitchen, seatings at 4 p.m. and 8 p.m., with music by Kyle Anderson
• Pub trivia at Brexit, 7-9 p.m.
• Opens Friday at the Oliver Theatre: “Spiderman: No Way Home.”
• New Year’s Eve at Slackwater Brewing, featuring Train Wreck Comedy, featuring John Beuhler, 5:30 p.m., $90, includes three-course dinner
• Royal Canadian Legion fish-and-chips, 11:30 a.m., karaoke with Candi, 7:30 p.m.
• Fraternal Order of Eagles, Friday dinner special, $10, 5-7 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 1
• New Year’s Day brunch at The Hooded Merganser, 8 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Sunday, Jan. 2
• From Edmonton and Red Deer: IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship, quarterfinals, match-ups to be determined
• Will Schlackl plays at The Cannery Brewing Co., 5-7 p.m.
• Hot rockin’ bingo at The Barley Mill Brew Pub, 6:30-9 p.m.
• Meat draw at The Barley Mill Brew Pub, 1:30, 2:15 and 3 p.m., all proceeds to Pathways Addictions and Resource Centre, four draws, 13 chances to win
