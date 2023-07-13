Three athletes with Indigenous roots who learned their respective sports in the South Okanagan have been honoured with provincial awards.
Brooke Hall-Eckes, Kalezafar Lawrence and Kayla Burns were among 31 people announced this week as recipients of the 2022 regional Premier's Awards for Indigenous Youth Excellence in Sport.
"Sport has the power to change lives, to create strong community connections and to inspire generations to care for each other. This is especially important in the context of reconciliation, and we are pleased to recognize these young athletes as leaders,” said Lana Popham, B.C. minister of tourism, arts, culture and sport, in a press release.
Applications were open to Indigenous athletes 25 years of age and younger who are competing in performance sport and demonstrating a commitment to their education, culture, and promoting healthy and active lifestyles.
Two of the local award winners hail from Penticton.
Brooke Hall-Eckes, who is of Tsartlip and Métis descent, stars on the UBC-Okanagan softball team, which she helped lead to a league championship in 2021 and a second-place finish in 2022.
Kalezafar Lawrence, of the Penelakut Tribe, last year completed his degree at Tusculum University in Greeneville, Tenn., where he played four seasons of lacrosse at the NCAA Division II level, and is now studying to be a chiropractor.
Finally, Kayla Burns of Oliver, who is of Metis descent, plays the setter position for the women’s volleyball team at Medicine Hat College. She and her sister, Cassidy, are due in Halifax next week to help represent B.C. in U19 female volleyball team at the North American Indigenous Games.
All 31 of the regional recipients are now finalists for the Provincial Premier’s Awards for Indigenous Youth Excellence in Sport, which will be announced later this year.