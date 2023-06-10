Teams, individuals and sponsors are invited to participate in the Golf4Kids fun tournament in support of Boys and Girls Club Okanagan on Thursday, June 22. The 18-hole event will be held at Twin Lakes Golf Club beginning at 11 a.m. For additional information contact Harpreet Sidhu of HEK Yeah Media at 250-486-1712 or harpreet@hekyeahmedia.com.
