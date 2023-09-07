Thirty teams of grape stompers are being sought to carry on a time-honoured tradition at an upcoming festival in Oliver on Sept. 24.
Each year at the Festival of the Grape, teams of three people compete in a frenzied grape-stomping costumes to determine which group can squeeze out the most juice and look the best while doing it.
“We look forward to this outrageous activity every year,” said Jennifer Busmann, executive director of Oliver Osoyoos Wine Country, in a press release.
“Not only is it a ton of fun but also a great opportunity to welcome guests to our region during harvest and open their eyes to winemaking practices of the past and present.”
Teams, who are encouraged to dress up in costumes, will compete five at a time throughout the day by stomping a 40-pound barrel of grapes for three minutes.
The top teams from each of the six heats will then stomp off in one final battle for bragging rights and prizes from Oliver Osoyoos Wine Country.
The cost to enters is $120 per team, which includes festival admission, wine-tasting tokens, souvenirs and more. Registration closes Sept. 15.
Regular festival admission tickets cost $40 each and included six wine-tasting tokens and a commemorative glass.
For more information or to buy tickets, visit www.oliverosoyoos.com.