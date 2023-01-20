The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen Emergency Operations Centre is awaiting the final engineering report on a rockslide in Electoral Area “G” (Rural Keremeos).
A summary indicates there is still risk to life due to cooling and warming temperatures creating an opportunity for freeze-thaw conditions that could contribute to further rock fall.
The Evacuation Order issued on Monday, Jan. 16 remains in effect for one property located at 3169-10th Avenue (Eagle RV Park and Campground) in Electoral Area G.
“Please continue to monitor RDOS web and social media channels for the latest updates. If risks increase for surrounding properties, the RDOS will issue additional evacuation alerts or orders,” communications coordinator Sara Foss said in a press release Friday.
The Emergency Support Services reception centre will re-open at Victory Hall, 427-7th Avenue in Keremeos today from 10 a.m.-3 p.m.. The reception centre is being activated to assist evacuees who require a renewal of support services. Evacuees can visit the reception centre in Keremeos or call RDOS ESS at 250-486-1890.
“Please stay clear of the property on Evacuation Order until further notice. Security remains on site to protect properties under evacuation,” Foss said.
Evacuees who require access to their property are advised to make a formal request through the RDOS ESS by calling 250-486-1890.
For travel information, please check the DriveBC website or call: 1-800-550-4997.