Police arrested a man this week in connection with the suspected arson fire that destroyed the Penticton Toyota dealership in May 2022.
Donald Richard Lorenzetto, 40, was arrested and charged Monday with arson damaging property and mischief over $5,000.
Court records show he was released the same day on $150 bail and is due for a second appearance May 17.
Police say Lorenzetto was one of two suspects who were initially identified and arrested after the incident on May 22, 2022, which gutted part of the newly renovated dealership. The business has since shifted operations into a used-car centre on the same property.
“This was a difficult and labour-intensive investigation that led us to determine the cause and subsequent person responsible. Recognizing the immediate and long-lasting impact on the community, we exhausted all investigative efforts that allowed us to make this arrest,” said RCMP spokesman Cpl. James Grandy in a press release.
"We would like to express our appreciation to the community for their patience during this year-long investigation. It takes gathering substantial evidence before charges can be approved, and your cooperation and understanding throughout this process have been crucial. By working together, we can continue to make our neighborhoods safe and secure for all residents.”
Lorenzetto has a lengthy prior criminal record mainly for property offences. His last conviction in June 2022 for theft under $5,000 attracted a sentence of time served and nine months’ probation.