Water-conscious residents from across the Okanagan are invited to take advantage of a special deal on rain barrels being offered by the Town of Oliver.
Through July 5, orders can be placed online for rain barrels at a cost of $80 each, a discount of $40 off the regular price.
The 208-litre barrels are being supplied by Eco World for pickup in Oliver on July 22. Barrels are made of rugged plastic and equipped with spigots for filling watering cans.
“Even in our semi-arid climate, rain barrels harvest a significant amount of water. Capitalizing on this water saves you money, and can give your plants the extra water they need throughout the summer,” said the town in a press release.
“Most importantly, rain barrels prevent run-off pollution by allowing rainwater to be naturally filtered through the earth before entering our waterways.”
For more information or to place an order, visit www.enviroworld.ca/oliver.