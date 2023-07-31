Two-thirds of city residents believe the quality of life in Penticton has declined over the past three years, according to results from the municipality’s latest citizens’ survey.
A full 66% of approximately 1,400 respondents to the survey, which was conducted in June, reported their quality of life had worsened. Another 23% said it had stayed the same, while 9% believed it had improved. The rest were undecided.
The most common complaints regarding the erosion of quality of life were impacts of the pandemic, increased homelessness, crime and open drug use, and the cost of living.
Those were also the top issues facing the community, according to respondents.
Asked to rate their overall quality of life on a scale of one to five, with five being excellent, the average answer was 3.6, down from 3.8 when the last citizens’ survey was conducted in 2019. Penticton’s desirability as a place to retire was also down, from 4.1 to 3.9.
Conversely, there were improvements in the city’s desirability as a place to raise children (3.4 to 3.6) and as a place to open a business (2.7 to 3) and find work (2.5 to 3).
City-provided services were also decently reviewed, with respondents giving an average score of 3.1 to the proposition they get good value for taxes, unchanged from 2019, and 3.3 to the proposition the city does a good job, up from 3.2.
As for spending priorities, the areas in which residents are most willing to invest are community cleanliness, police service, social issues, first responders, and parks and sports fields.
Results were also broken out by age groups, with those between the ages of 19 and 39 tending to be more pessimistic, and the 65-plus group being the most optimistic.
“Like other cities in the valley, Penticton has seen a slip in residents’ perception of overall quality of life driven by concerns about affordability, housing and safety,” said JoAnne Kleb, the city’s manager of communications and engagement, in a press release.
“Despite this change, other indicators – such as Penticton as a place to find work, open a business and raise children – did see improvements from pre-pandemic levels, which is very encouraging.”
Kleb is due to present her full report to city council at its meeting Tuesday afternoon.
According to her report, the 1,400 responses to the survey were compared for accuracy against a random sample of 322 people who are registered and active users of the Shape Your City engagement website. The results, which were collected through online and paper surveys, have a 6% margin of error at a 95% confidence level.