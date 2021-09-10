In a rare show of unanimity, all five candidates in the South Okanagan-West Kootenay federal riding are in favour of de-criminalizing possession of personal-use amounts of hard drugs.
That was the subject of the opening question in the Penticton Herald all-candidate forum Wednesday evening. Incumbent NDP MP Richard Cannings, Conservative candidate Helena Konanz, Liberal Ken Robertson, Green Party candidate Tara Howse and People’s Party of Canada hopeful Sean Taylor all agreed that such decriminalization would be at least worth a try.
The forum, which played live on Facebook from the Penticton Lakeside Resort, featured questions from Herald reporter Joe Fries and CBC Daybreak host Chris Walker. The event was moderated by Herald managing editor James Miller.
There was no live audience.
The forum was the first time in the current campaign all five candidates were in the same room answering questions. For four of them, though, the situation was not unfamiliar.
All but Robertson ran in the 2019 election. The results then showed Cannings and Konanz within 800 votes of each other. Howse collected about eight per cent of the vote and Taylor 2.4 per cent.
The decriminalization question was part of a broader discussion of crime, drugs and policing in the riding, particularly in Penticton.
Konanz said Penticton has the highest rate of drug addiction in the province. Related crime “has become an epidemic,” she said, resulting in the city also having the province’s highest crime rate.
The solution is not to keep throwing offenders in jail, when what they need is access to treatment and recovery.
Cannings said decriminalization is important along with a “safe-supply” component, “so they don’t get poisoned.”
Whenever he talks to lawyers or police officers, Cannings said, “All I hear is that all this crime is related to addiction.”
He said the drug addiction needs to be treated as a medical problem, not a criminal problem. Governments need to fund detox and other programs to try to break the cycle.
Howse said the Green Party favours a “rehabilitative model” as part of major reform of the justice system. “Shaming people never works,” she said.
Robertson pointed to the need for access to treatment, both in the community at large and with the Indigenous community. “We do have a plan,” he said.
“Laws aren’t going to solve the problem,” said Taylor.
The drug decriminalization question was pretty well the only one on which Taylor agreed with the candidates from the other parties.
His top priority through the evening seemed to be his opposition to vaccine mandates, which he referred to variously as “medical apartheid,” “tyranny,” and “experimental gene therapy.”
The candidates were asked if they have received the vaccination. The Liberal, Conservative and NDP candidates all said they are fully vaccinated and agreed that the vaccine is the best way to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.
Taylor said he’s likely to lose his job as an emergency ward nurse for refusing to be vaccinated. “I’ve been watching people come in with respiratory issues, neurological issues, clots, bleeding, heart attacks. … I’ve seen a lot more vaccine injuries than COVID.”
Howse objected to Walker’s question on privacy grounds. “I’m disappointed that the media continues to ask this incredibly invasive and personal question,” she said.
The candidates were asked to state “one value that guides you and … how that value is reflected in your party’s platform.”
The core value of the NDP, said Cannings is that it is the party of the people. “(Our platform) has things like pharmacare. The NDP brought in universal health care back in the 60s. For whatever reason, pharmacare and (and) dental care were not included. … Let’s do that.”
Howse cited “equity and empowerment.” The Green Party “allows me to have an independent voice to focus on locally-developed solutions.”
Cooperation topped Konanz’s list of core values: “We are the only party that is working to bring people together,” she said. “To bring Canadians together in this very difficult time, while the other parties are trying to tear us apart.”
Robertson referred to the grandmother who raised him.
“I think back to (her) teaching about the watershed, about respecting our land, our animals, our plants … it’s about preserving that for future generations. … I saw that in the Liberal platform in regards to the climate change plan.”
Freedom is paramount, said Taylor. The People’s Party of Canada is “built on the pillars of personal freedom, individual responsibility, respect and fairness.”
The media panel offered a few questions for the individual candidates.
Robertson was acclaimed by the Liberals shortly after the election call and did not reside in the riding beforehand. “Why should people vote for you knowing that you are a late addition and were parachuted in?”
Again, referring to his Indigenous heritage, Robertson said, “(my) bloodlines reach back over 30,000 years in unceded territory. … That proves not only where I come from and who I am, but those riding lines were different from then to now, obviously.”
As for being parachuted in: “As you can see there are four returning candidates here and … I’m the only Indigenous candidate up here. That says a lot right there, that I care about the land, the people.”
Howse was asked about Green Party Leader Annamie Paul campaigning only in her Toronto riding and not across the country helping other Green candidates.
“I fully support her decision,” said Howse. “She’s the leader of the party. She needs a seat in the House. … The wonderful thing about the Green Party is we are so decentralized … It allows me to send a message to local constituents that I am here … (and the leader) doesn’t control me.”
A question for Cannings centred on the NDP’s plans to pay for social and other programs by taxing the very rich.
“The ultra-rich tend not to pay their fair share because they pay for smart accountants that get them out of income tax,” he said. “We want to implement a wealth tax, which is a tax on assets. If you have assets of over $10 million, we would charge a one-per-cent tax on your assets.”
An NDP government would also go after CEO tax loopholes and close own overseas tax havens, he said.
Konanz was asked how her view of climate change has evolved since a 2019 interview in which she said she didn’t know if climate change was human caused because “you weren’t a scientist.”
“I’m still not a scientist,” she said, but she agrees that Canadian work to slow and reverse climate change. However, with so many jobs at risk, “we need to move slow and steady toward those goals.”
Pressed for an answer on whether she believes climate change is “human caused,” Konanz responded, “Yes.”
Cannings jumped in to “challenge the idea that governments … would shut down the oil and gas industry. “The oil and gas industry is being reduced around the world by investors fleeing it.”
In their closing statements, the candidates had one of their final opportunities to speak directly to voters who will cast their ballots in 10 days. Some excerpts:
Howse: “We are here in an election nobody wanted. … (But it) creates an opportunity to elect an MP who has a strong voice that isn’t whipped by the party. We can start to break down these power structures that exist and start putting people back in the middle of decision making.”
Cannings: “I’m a biologist who entered politics to be a voice of science and reason in Ottawa. … I’m running again because I feel there’s more that I can do. … All Canadians benefit when NDP MPs are elected. … As Jack Layton said, ‘Don’t let them tell you it can’t be done.’”
Konanz: “What matters is that we have a Member of Parliament who has the energy and the passion to service this huge and beautiful place. We’ve had Richard Cannings for six years. That’s enough. … I promise to work hard for you and be your voice in Ottawa.”
Robertson: “Do you want an MP who is in government or in opposition? I am that person who will be in government for you, for the people. … My door will be an open door no matter what political stripe you are from, because that’s what matters most.”
Taylor: “We’ve got some crazy stuff going on in this country right now. The government overreach boggles my mind. … I feel like I’m watching an episode of the Twilight Zone in an episode of the Twilight Zone.”
The event was co-sponsored by The Herald, the Association of Interior Realtors and the Penticton Lakeside Resort.
The complete forum will remain available on The Herald’s Facebook page and website for the remainder of the campaign.