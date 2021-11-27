Cold and barely able to walk, a good Samaritan came upon Comet the cat recently on the streets of downtown Kelowna.
Seeing the cat was in pain and needed help, she called the Okanagan Humane Society. The society rushed the cat to the vet for x-rays and found out his leg was broken in two spots. He also had ear mites and was very dirty but friendly. There was no identification to locate the owner.
Unfortunately, Comet’s leg cannot be saved and he will need amputation along with other medical attention.
“Once, we are able to ensure all of Comet’s medical needs are handled, he will receive the appropriate medical rehabilitation he needs and then we will place him up for adoption to his new loving home, said Romany Runnalls, president of the Okanagan Humane Society.
The society is hoping for help in covering the medical costs. Donate at okanaganhumanesociety.com or call 250-868-0525.
Contributed