Downtown property owners who object to handing over more money to their local business improvement association will have 30 days to petition against the change, under terms of a proposed five-year deal that will be placed today in front of Penticton city council.
City staff is recommending council go along with its recommendation to allow the Downtown Penticton Association to hike its levy, which is automatically applied to approximately 700 properties in the core.
The current agreement, which expires April 30, 2022, charges downtown property owners $1.10 per $1,000 of assessed value to a maximum of $2,888 per year.
The DPA is looking to bump up the general levy by 3.5% in each of the next five years to account for inflation, plus raise the cap on individual properties from $2,888 to $12,000 to wring more cash out of high-value sites like banks and credit unions.
However, before council can approve the plan, which requires a fresh bylaw to establish the DPA service area, the city must give affected property owners 30 days to petition against it.
The bylaw would be killed if at least 50% of affected property owners who hold at least 50% of affected property values sign the petition.
If the levy is raised, the DPA expects it to pull in $275,000 this year, up from $240,000 in 2021. A separate levy for graffiti removal is forecast to raise another $29,000, unchanged from 2021.
In other business, council will consider a staff recommendation to stay out of the Blue Water Communities initiative, which requires local governments to recognize water and sanitation as human rights, ban bottled water at public facilities and events, and promote publicly owned water infrastructure.
While the Community Sustainability Advisory Committee in March 2021 passed a motion urging council to join the Blue Water Communities initiative, the city’s sustainability co-ordinator, David Kassian, is recommending against it because the municipality has “already committed to many of the philosophies and goals promoted by the BCP.”
Ahead of the regular meeting, council will sit in committee of the whole for presentations from the owner of the Fintry Queen ferry and local air cadets.
Three public hearings are on the agenda at 6 p.m., concerning proposed residential infill projects at 220 Nelson Ave. and 1701 Fairford Ave., and a proposed dental office at 1196 Fairview Rd.
Meetings begin at 1 p.m. in council chambers and will be open to the public and live-streamed at www.penticton.ca.