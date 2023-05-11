There’s no telling when an evacuation alert issued May 5 for 75 properties in Okanagan Falls will be rescinded.
The alert was issued by the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen following the rapid rise of Shuttleworth Creek. The alert applies to properties that lie along the creek from approximately McLean Creek Road to Cedar Street, which aren’t out of harm’s way just yet.
“Warm weather is forecast over the next several days, and increased inflows are anticipated into Shuttleworth Creek and tributaries and rivers across the regional district,” explained the RDOS in a press release.
“The RDOS is reminding residents and property owners to take steps now to prepare for flooding. This includes moving items in and around your home to higher ground and preparing your family and pets in case an evacuation order is issued on short notice.
The RDOS will continue monitoring Shuttleworth Creek and will rescind the evacuation alert when conditions change.”