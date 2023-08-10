A tearful celebration of life marked an emotional farewell to fallen firefighter Zachery Freeman Muise, age 25, Wednesday at Skaha Lake Park.
Hundreds of people, including family, friends and many of his firefighting brothers and sisters gathered to remember Muise who died July 28 on the front lines battling the massive Donnie Creek wildfire north of Fort St. John.
The Waterford, Ont. native had been living in Kelowna and was working his first season with the private, Summerland-based Bigcat Wildfire.
He had been contracted to the B.C. Wildfire Service at the time of his death to work on the largest wildland fire in the province’s history.
On Wednesday, a colour guard and long line of emergency vehicles slowly made their way along the park pathway, stopping at the Rotary Centennial Pavilion for the service.
Among the many friends and family who attended were his parents Tim and Sheila Muise and his five siblings.
Tears flowed freely as the speakers remembered how many people the young man touched in his short lifetime.
Speaking on behalf of the family was Zak’s uncle, Paul Kranjc, a retired, 40-year veteran of the Ontario Provincial Police.
Kranjc shared what Zak’s father Tim had told him earlier about his son.
“When your son chooses a life of service the pride you feel is not like anything else,” Kranjc read from his notes. “On July 28, a day before he was scheduled to return to Kelowna for some time off, time changed for us.
“Since that tragic day we have been baffled and its hard to find a way forward.”
What the father was happiest about are the memories and that his son got to live out his dream.
“Zak was blessed with endless gifts, none more than his burning desire to live free and become a firefighter. It’s a dream that comes with hard work, persistence and a will to protect other people that he had never met.
“I’m so lucky to have a son that from the moment he arrived and to the moment he departed he was so full of life and enthusiastic and warm and understanding.”
Zak’s boss, Bigcat owner Mike Smesman — who called Wednesday’s celebration a “hero’s” sendoff — also fondly remembered Zak.
“There’s a saying in firefighting; firemen never die, they just burn in the hearts of the people they touch. Well Zak’s memory will live and burn forever in our hearts. Your last call has run. Rest easy,” said Smesman.
“Zak had a heart of pure gold and he was always there to lend a hand and Zak will be greatly missed by all who knew him and this world is a lesser place without him in it.”
An RCMP press release said the young firefighter died while in transport by helicopter to hospital.
He suffered fatal injuries when the UTV he was driving to retrieve fuel for a pump rolled down a steep slope.
His family issued a statement saying, “We are devastated by the sudden and tragic loss of our son, brother and friend. Zak loved life and loved what he was doing. He will be missed by all who know him.”
B.C. Forest Minister Bruce Ralston was among those at the service Wednesday.
“I really am honoured to be here on behalf of the government and most importantly the people of British Columba to celebrate the life of a person who gave their life making all our lives safer,” he said after the service. “I can’t imagine the anguish a parent would undergo when your person you raised, you nurtured and loved and you send out into the world to do good things to help other people, meets the fate that Zak met.”
Last month, 19-year-old Devyn Gale died fighting a wildfire near her home in Revelstoke; Adam Yeadon, 25, died fighting a wildfire near his Fort Liard, N.W.T. home; and Alberta resident Ryan Gould, 41, died near Haig Lake, 140 kilometres northeast of Peace River, Alta., when his helicopter crashed while fighting another fire.
In Zak’s name his family has launched an online fundraiser for the Canadian Critical Incident Stress Foundation’s Camp F.A.C.E.S. program for families coping with loss.
To conclude the service Smesman officially retired his former employee’s call sign over his two-way radio.
“Bigcat 1 to dispatch, last call for firefighter Zak Muise, Bigcat 20.”
The reply, “Thank you for your service Bigcat Bravo 20.
“Rest in peace.”
With files from The Canadian Press