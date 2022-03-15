A documentary on B.C.’s November floods, followed by a panel discussion will be held on Wednesday.
The online event is being hosted by the Okanagan Basin Water Board, ahead of World Water Day.
A CBC Fifth Estate documentary, “Come Hell … B.C. Under Water,” will be shown at 7 p.m.
The panel afterward will feature Mark Dowhaniuk from the City of Vernon, Dave Gill from the Westbank First Nation forestry company Ntityix Resources, Kirsten Hannam with Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada's Summerland Research and Development Centre, Kari Alex with the Okanagan Nation Alliance, and water board executive director Anna Warwick Sears.
It’s a free event, but numbers are limited, so pre-registration is required at eventbrite.ca. Search for “come hell” and you’ll find the spot.