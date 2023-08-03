More controlled burns were on tap Thursday as wildfire crews on both sides of the Canada-U.S. border continued efforts to corral the Eagle Bluff blaze west of Osoyoos.
The triangle-shaped area covered by evacuation orders and alerts around the fire, which was last pegged at 9,400 hectares, extends approximately 15 kilometres west from Osoyoos town boundaries to Nighthawk Road. Its boundary roughly follows Highway 3 and the Canada-U.S. border.
As of Thursday morning, 192 properties remained under evacuation order and another 969 were under evacuation alert.
Wednesday’s controlled burns were completed along the western flank between the border and Frank Lake, setting the stage for more work Thursday.
“Crews will be starting on the northeast corner from the retardant line working off Highway 3 and will then work their way around to the north flank,” explained the BC Wildfire Service in a press release.
“This ignition operation will be an extension of the ignition operation that was initiated along the west flank of the fire…. Highway 3 may be partially closed (Thursday) afternoon as crews and equipment work off the highway to conduct operations.”
Meanwhile, the BC Wildfire Service has settled in for the long haul with a new base camp at Keogan Sports Park in Okanagan Falls. Motorists are asked to steer clear.
The cause of the Eagle Bluff fire, which started July 29 near Oroville, Wash., about four kilometres southwest of Osoyoos, is still under investigation.
There have been no reports of structures lost on the Canada side, but a handful of structures were lost near Oroville, according to local media there.