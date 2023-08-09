The City of Penticton is saying thanks to Donny van Dyk and beginning the search for a new city manager.
“As a council, we want to thank Donny for all the hard work and efforts he has put in over the past five years as city manager,” Mayor Julius Bloomfield said in a press release issued Wednesday.
“We’ve been fortunate to have someone of his talents lead our incredible city team. Imaginative and pragmatic, Donny has led us through some unexpected times with distinction and helped to create a more vibrant community in so many ways. His gift of pulling people together to accomplish great things and maintain high standards will leave a lasting legacy here in Penticton.”
Van Dyk joined the City as its chief administrative officer in February 2019.
His last day at the City of Penticton will be Sept. 8. Details on his new opportunity are not yet public.
“I can’t begin to express my thanks to all the council members, city staff and residents who have made my time here in Penticton so memorable and rewarding,” van Dyk said in a statement. “The decision to take another opportunity was a difficult one but I’m leaving knowing that our City team is dedicated to excellence every day and that Penticton is in great hands.”
Kristen Dixon will act as city manager while the search for a permanent replacement is undertaken.
Van Dyk is the third major departure from the city this summer. Fire chief Larry Watkinson announced June 1 that he was taking a position in Kelowna. Meanwhile, Supt. Brian Hunter of the Penticton detachment announced July 25 that he was retiring from the RCMP. Hunter was also in charge of the South Okanagan-Similkameen.