Some of the grandstands at the Summerland Rodeo Grounds are being taken out of service due to safety concerns, but further work contemplated in the first draft of a new master plan for the site may still be years away.
Two concepts for the facility off Bathville Road were presented to council Monday by a consultant hired by the district to review use of the site and make recommendations for improvements. The plans were drawn up after extensive consultation with user groups.
The first concept leans heavily into the 76-acre site’s historic use by the equestrian community.
Key suggested features include building a new covered riding ring, constructing new paddocks and facilities for the Garnett Valley Gang that stages mock robberies on the nearby KVS Railway, creating a horse obstacle course, relocating a caretaker’s residence closer to the site entrance, and putting up new grandstands on the north side of the existing riding ring.
The second concept contemplates mixed uses alongside equestrian activities.
Key suggested features include a mountain bike park, fenced dog park, playground and disc golf course.
Both concepts include campsites and a dedicated outdoor stage big enough to host performances for up to 300 people, plus an asphalt apron and other improvements to the access to the Trans Canada Trail.
Council, which is due to receive public feedback on the plan at an open house Feb. 28, seem to be leaning towards maintaining the site’s equestrian focus.
“The difficult decision we’re going to have make is: Is this going to be an equestrian-only facility… or is it going to co-exist with other uses? I think it’s all agreed and it’s the feedback we got that equestrian needs to be a priority,” said Mayor Doug Holmes.
“We do have an opportunity here to be unique, to build a real top-class equestrian facility that would be an attraction in the whole region, which would bring people into the community. You’re always looking for those niches for economic development that other communities around you don’t have, so I think there might be that opportunity there.”
Holmes also noted the lack of estimated costs attached to either concept.
“I think before we go back to the public for feedback, it would be nice to have some idea on costs, because we don’t really know that and the public doesn’t really know that, and a lot of decisions are based on: How much?” said Holmes.
The consultant, Fiona Barton of Ecora Engineering and Resource Group, said she’ll prepare some high-level cost estimates in advance of the Feb. 28 session but stressed there are no imminent financial pressures.
“Ultimately, this is a master plan with a 15-year timeline or horizon for planning and implementation. And this is also one of several master plans and management plans the district is undertaking as a whole for the park system,” said Barton.
“I think it’s safe to assume the improvements… would not be realized in one year and that there would need to be a phasing plan to it.”
Prior to council’s discussion, Summerland woman Simone Kutos used a public comment period to implore the group to steer away from the mixed-use concept, which she described as “incompatible” with equestrian activities.
“Can you imagine a child or an inexperienced adult trying to ride a horse while discs are flying through the air, mountain bikes are whizzing around a course, or off-leash dogs are barking and playing nearby? What could possibly go wrong with that plan?” she said.
“There are many places in Summerland where those activities would be more appropriate.”
In a related report, Lori Mullen, the district’s director of community services, told council work on the master plan included Ecora sending engineers to assess the condition of existing structures at the rodeo grounds and the results weren’t pretty.
All of the grandstands on the south side of the existing riding ring are coming down soon to safety concerns, she said, while three of five sections on the north side are closed pending further inspections and the grandstands on the west side are closed pending minor repairs.
A cook shack that serves as a concession stand has also been closed, while a separate clubhouse will remain open pending further inspections.
The open house on Feb. 28 is set for 4:30-6:30 p.m. at the George Ryga Arts and Cultural Centre.