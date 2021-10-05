Drawing up a will that leaves money to your favourite local charity could hardly be easier.
October is Free Wills Month across most of Canada, meaning people ages 55 and up are eligible to have their simple wills written, or updated, at no charge by participating law firms.
Local charities participating in the event are the South Okanagan Similkameen Medical Foundation, South Okanagan Women in Need Society and the Canadian Parks and Wilderness Society.
For more information, email info@freewillsmonth.ca.
Just 50% of B.C. adults had an up-to-date will as of 2020, according to an Ipsos poll commissioned by the BC Notary Association.