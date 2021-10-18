There are now 33 cases of COVID-19 tied to an outbreak at the Village by the Station long-term care facility in Penticton.
Fresh data released Monday by Interior Health indicates 19 residents and 14 staffers have tested positive for the virus, while three people have tied.
And a separate outbreak at Haven Hill Care Centre has produced 12 cases – 10 residents and two staff – plus one death.
The two sites are among 14 long-term care facilities across the province with an active outbreak of COVID-19.
A total of 1,846 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded in B.C. this past weekend. Of those, 322 were in the Interior Health region.