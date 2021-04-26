VANCOUVER — A shortage of veterinarians in British Columbia threatens food security and is responsible for animals suffering and dying, according the group that speaks for animal doctors in the province.
Dr. Al Longair, president of the Society of BC Veterinarians, said the problem has been compounded by the COVID-19 pandemic as more people get pets and public health restrictions double the length of appointment times.
Longair is among eight society executives who signed an open letter to members of B.C.'s legislative assembly saying the minister of advanced education won't meet with them about increasing seats at the Western College of Veterinary Medicine.
“On behalf of a beleaguered profession, exasperated animal owners and farmers, and suffering animals who cannot speak for themselves, we are asking for your help,” reads the letter dated April 21.
The letter explains that Alberta is no longer sending its students to the Saskatoon-based college, leaving another 20 seats that could be taken over by aspiring vets in B.C.
“It is also of note that B.C. had more than 145 qualified applicants for its 20 B.C. seats. There was no shortage of qualified applicants and B.C. would have no problem filling 40 B.C. seats,” the letter says.
The society characterizes the situation as a “crisis,” describing it as the worst in Canada and saying it has myriad implications for the province's animals. The letter says animal food security is at risk, rescue groups are limited to which animals they can save, owners have had to euthanize their horses for preventable illnesses and residents with companion animals face long waits for care.
“Urban veterinarians are reporting two weeks or longer wait times to get appointments for veterinary care,” it says. “Rural veterinarians report eight weeks or longer and, in some cases, the animals die before getting the help they need.”
Longair said in an interview Sunday the society sent the letter out of “frustration” after trying to meet with either of the two ministers appointed to the advanced education portfolio since 2019.