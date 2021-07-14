The Oliver & District Heritage Society is restarting downtown walking tours effective this coming Friday, July 16, through Aug. 27.
The guided tours, which will run every Friday at 10:00 a.m., will cover the history of Oliver’s historic buildings and landmarks. Tours will be guided by the society’s summer students and take approximately 45 minutes.
All tours will start from the Oliver Visitor Centre and finish at the museum at 474 School Ave. Participants are asked to bring appropriate footwear and dress for the weather, as tours run rain or shine. Each tour covers approximately 1.5 kilometres. Sunscreen and water are encouraged.
Participants are encouraged to register in advance, as group size limits are in place. To do so, visit www.oliverheritage.ca.
There will be additional tours on Aug. 14 and 18 in conjunction with the One Hundred X One Hundred celebration.