A Penticton family, with assistance from the local Salvation Army and Lloyd Street Gallery, are proving small, kind gestures can make a big difference to the less fortunate as the Christmas season approaches.
For the sixth consecutive year, retired Penticton educator and art teacher Viv Lieskovsky, along with her husband Dave and daughter Heather, have spent long hours creating clay Christmas tree ornaments.
The popular ornaments are then sold at the Lloyd Gallery in the weeks before Christmas, with all proceeds turned over to the local Salvation Army, which uses the funds to assist the community’s homeless population.
Viv said her family is proud to announce the V2A Project will likely surpass $20,000 in total funds raised after this holiday season.
Each ornament, available for a minimum $5 donation, is made in the family’s small clay kiln, with some materials donated by the Penticton Potters Guild. It’s truly a labour of love.
“About six years ago, my husband, daughter and I started to really see the increase in homelessness in the area,” explained Viv.
“We thought maybe there was something we could do to maybe raise a few dollars. We had a bunch of old recycled wood and paint and other items hanging around after re-modelling our old house over the past 27 years.”
Considering how much love and care went into renovating their family home, they decided to build miniature wooden house ornaments for Christmas trees.
“There were so many more people living out on the streets who just didn’t have anywhere to live,” she said. “The V2A project stems from Penticton’s postal code. It’s an incomplete postal code … and the idea behind the project was if you don’t have a complete postal code it’s because you really don’t have a place to call home.”
The V2A designation is also exclusive to Penticton and the idea has always been to make the ornaments, sell them locally with all money raised to remain in this community, she said.
“People have been so generous,” added Viv. “We limit each sale to four ornaments, but we’ve had people donate $100 and not even purchase the ornaments. They just want to help the cause and help people.”
Tackling homelessness has become one of Penticton’s largest societal problems and her family’s only goal is to try and make a small difference.
“There are so many people who don’t have a place to shelter. It’s a sad situation. There are a lot of poverty issues that are related to homelessness. obviously. We figured the Salvation Army knows who needs help and how to distribute it, so it was important to team up with an organization like this to help our cause,” said Viv.
“Some people collect them now year after year.”
The ornaments go on sale Saturday, Dec. 4, at Lloyd Gallery, located at 18 Front St. The gallery is open Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.